Decision Announced on COVID-19 Testing for International Passengers

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 10:22 am

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made a decision regarding the COVID testing of incoming travelers from abroad.

According to health authorities, the NCOC has decided to conduct coronavirus testing for 2% of incoming travelers from foreign countries, aiming to control the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus, known as “JN.1,” which has emerged worldwide.

Officials stated that mandatory COVID testing will be implemented for 2% of incoming travelers at airports.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) will provide rapid diagnostic kits for COVID testing, as COVID diagnostic kits are currently not available at most major airports in the country.

Authorities mentioned that there have been no reported cases of the new J.1 variant of COVID in Pakistan so far.

However, the pressure on hospitals and wards may increase due to the rise in COVID cases, as indicated by advisory results.

