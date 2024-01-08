Alert: Agha Steel Website Hacked, Do Not Click Any Links

The website for Agha Steel Industries, a leading steel manufacturer in Pakistan, has just been hacked, redirecting users to an unknown webpage that appears to be an online shopping platform. We strongly advise users to avoid clicking on any of the links on the redirected webpage as it could be malicious.

This is what you get while trying to access the Agha Steel Industries website at the time of writing. The language below the images, according to Google Translate, appears to be Croatian, though the URL seems to end with the “.ru” domain, which is usually meant for Russian websites.

The hack was confirmed via a notice sent from Agha Steel to PSX (Pakistan Stock Exchange), informing them of the cyberattack. It says:

Our wesbite is redirecting to another website. This is one of the web attacks. We hope to resolve it as soon as possible.

As it stands, Agha Steel is yet to resume control of its website, but we will update this space as soon as it is recovered.