Suzuki, Toyota, KIA and Changan Reveal Special Offers for Customers

Just like every other sector, Pakistan’s poor economic situation badly affected the automotive industry as well.

Multiple production shutdowns, inconsistent price increases, reduced sales, and limited inventory contributed further to the industry’s problems.

Despite initial optimism among carmakers for a better outlook in 2024, the prevailing economic and political uncertainty paints a bleak image of the future.

To attract consumers, car makers have started introducing new offers. Toyota IMC, Pak Suzuki, Master Changan, and Kia Lucky Motors in their recent social media posts have announced enticing deals.

Toyota Pakistan

The company has announced “competitive markup/profit rates, lowest insurance rates, and priority delivery” upon the booking of the newly introduced Corolla Cross Hybrid through select banks. The offer applies until cars are available.

KIA Motors Pakistan

The Korean car manufacturer has announced “exciting cash-backs and installment offers” till January 31, 2024. According to the announcement, KIA is offering its new customers Rs. 50,000 cash back on the Picanto AT and Rs. 150,000 cash back on the entire line-up of KIA Sportage.

Additionally, all the variants of the Sorento are available in interest-free installments, starting from Rs. 8,999,000.

Suzuki Pakistan

Suzuki has announced a purchase bonus offer of Rs. 100,000 on the Swift GL CVT model. The company added that the offer is valid only for January.

“Embark on the journey of discovery and go places with the all-new Swift,” Suzuki said.

Changan Pakistan

You can save Rs. 300,000 with the booking of the Oshan X7 for Rs. 7,999,000. However, the offer is valid until January 31, 2024.