Pak Suzuki Announces Big Offers for Old and New Wagon R and Swift Owners

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a series of attractive offers for two of its popular car models, the Wagon R and Swift. This move is seen as an effort by the company to maintain momentum in a market facing economic challenges.

For customers interested in the Wagon R, PSMC has introduced a ‘Purchase Bonus’ of Rs. 100,000.

Additionally, those who opt to trade in their old vehicle for a new Wagon R will be eligible for an ‘Exchange Bonus’ of Rs. 200,000.

The Suzuki Swift also comes with an appealing ‘Purchase Bonus’, though the specific amount was not disclosed in the company’s social media announcements.

This strategy by PSMC is reflective of a broader trend in the automotive industry, where car manufacturers are offering incentives to attract customers amidst prolonged economic uncertainty.

Furthermore, recent data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) indicates a slight uptick in PSMC’s fortunes. Despite a challenging period of declining sales, the company saw a 7% increase in sales last month compared to the previous month.

This included the sale of 2,099 units of Alto, 297 units of Suzuki Cultus, 409 units of Suzuki Wagon R, 378 units of Suzuki Swift, 326 units of Suzuki Bolan, and 226 units of Suzuki Ravi. However, it’s noteworthy that the year-on-year sales witnessed a significant drop of 55%.

These recent offers by PSMC are likely to generate considerable interest among car buyers in Pakistan, as the company seeks to navigate through a tough economic landscape.