Exclusive: Chery Pakistan to Launch New Electric and Hybrid Cars in Pakistan

Chery is gearing up to launch multiple new cars in Pakistan, Mr. Ryan Wang, Brand Manager of Chery’s Omoda and Jaecoo brands exclusively told ProPakistani. He revealed that the automotive company is going to be unveiling the Omoda E5 EV, as well as Jaecoo J7, J8, and J7 PHEV in Pakistan.

The company hasn’t revealed a launch date for these cars, however, we do have images and detailed specifications. Let’s start off with Omoda E5.

Omoda E5

Omoda E5 is a pure electric car, not to be confused with its non-electric version called the Omoda 5. It boasts a WLTP range of 430 KM with a 61 KWh LFP battery. It supports 9.9 KW AC charging and 80 KW DC charging, which allows it to charge up from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The single electric motor mounted up-front powers the Omoda E5, producing 201 HP and 340 Nm of instant torque.

According to Chery,

OMODA E5 introduces the new “Light of Movement” design language. Through the dynamic interplay of light and shadow, it presents a trendsetting aesthetic that transcends reality and captivates the imagination, appealing uniquely to global young consumers. Inside, the OMODA E5 extends its avant-garde aesthetic with a 24.6-inch dual screen, 256-color ambient lighting, and a minimalist gear design. Paired with 17 high-level ADAS functions including blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and fatigue detection, it offers a futuristic and intelligent driving experience.

Other features include automatic start, keyless entry, lane departure warning and prevention, emergency lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, front collision warning, auto high beam, hill start assist, hill descent control, and tire pressure monitoring.

Its price in Malaysia is between RM108,800 and RM118,800 depending on the variant which converts to Rs. 63.70 lac to Rs. 69.56 lac. Keep in mind that prices in Pakistan may be higher.

Jaecoo J7 and J7 PHEV

Jaecoo is a new off-road marque unveiled by Chery recently. According to Chery, “The name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of the German word “Jäger” and the English word Cool.”

The J7 aims to be a capable urban off-road crossover SUV capable of driving in all kinds of terrain including, “mud, snow, sand, and other diverse driving scenarios.”

It will be powered by a 1600 CC turbocharged engine, capable of producing 194 HP and 290 Nm torque. The plug-in hybrid variant will be launched later this year and there’s no word on its engine specs yet.

J7 boasts an impressive 200mm ground clearance and is roughly similar to a Toyota Corolla Cross in terms of size.

Moving on to the interior, it boasts a large 14.8-inch digital infotainment screen positioned vertically like a Tesla. The SUV also has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a heads-up display, in addition to 21 different driving modes.

Other features include heated and cooled front seats, and dual-zone climate control with air vents at the back as well. A panoramic sunroof comes standard with an intelligent evasion system, lead car departure notification, curve speed assistance, a 360-degree monitor, door opening warning, park assist, front collision warning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, and emergency lane keeping.

The price hasn’t been revealed yet but it should be a little north of what Chery Tiggo 8 Pro goes for over Rs. 1 crore in Pakistan. Expect the hybrid version to cost more than the regular J7.

Jaecoo J8

J8 is a larger SUV that will be competing with the likes of Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson in terms of size. It is also known as Chery Tiggo 9 and is available internationally in 5 or 7-seater versions.

Powered by a 2000CC turbo engine which produces 245 HP and 385 Nm torque, it should rank among the more powerful SUVs once it launches in the Pakistani market.

On the inside, it includes the same large touchscreen as the Omoda E5 which pulls double duty as both a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. It also has rear climate vents with dual-zone climate controls, powered front seats with leather upholstery, and a heads-up display.

Other features include a 14-speaker Sony sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. In terms of pricing, it is expected to cost around RM200,000 in Malaysia, which converts to Rs. 1.17 crore. Its price in Pakistan may be higher.