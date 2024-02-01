News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Fact Check: Suzuki Ravi is Not Being Discontinued

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 1, 2024

In response to recent rumors circulating on social media, Suzuki Pakistan has clarified that there are no plans to discontinue the Suzuki Ravi pickup during the current or next year.

According to AutoJournal.pk, citing multiple sources including a Suzuki official, the introduction of the new Carry model is still under study. However, it has not been finalized yet.

Furthermore, the sources added that the sales of Ravi will continue as usual. Last year, Ravi witnessed a massive 67.39% decrease in its sales compared to 2022.

It was the lowest selling Suzuki vehicle with only 2,755 units sold in 2023 compared to 8,448 in 2022.

On the other hand, shareholders owning over 15.39% of Suzuki’s paid-up capital have rejected the proposal to delist the company. Additionally, they have also threatened to pursue legal action if the matter remains unresolved.

