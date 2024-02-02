Citizens in Sindh Can Now Register Their Properties Online

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has granted approval to the Registration (Sindh Amendment) Ordinance 2024. This will enable citizens to register their property online with the Board of Revenue.

According to a spokesperson for the Governor, citizens can now conveniently submit applications or documents for property registration to the Board of Revenue from the comfort of their homes.

The documents submitted will be verified online directly from the database. Following the verification of documents, applicants will be notified through SMS or email.

After the signature of Governor Sindh, the ordinance has come into immediate effect across the province. Tessori approved the ordinance under the authority granted to him by Clause (1) of Article 128 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Last month, the governor announced that those aged 75 and above, who have not performed Hajj or Umrah, will receive financial assistance to cover the expenses.

He made the announcement after visiting Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad. According to Tessori, elderly individuals aspiring to perform Hajj and Umrah could register themselves at the Governor House. “Selected people will be sent to holy mosques after balloting”, he added.