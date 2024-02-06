Redmi A3 Appears in Hands-On Images With a Very Unusual Design

Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi A series is about to get a newcomer soon and it may take a page out of the company’s Ultra flagship phones. Not that it’s getting any flagship specs, but rather a design inspiration.

According to leaked hands-on photos shared by GSMArena, the Redmi A3 is going for a very unusual design never seen before in the series, or on any budget Xiaomi phone yet. There will be a gigantic circular camera island on the back, but only for small lenses placed around it.

Though the camera lenses may be small given their budget nature, the setup may still be upgraded compared to the Redmi A2.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 13 Gets New 4G Models Starting at $179

Other than that, the Redmi A3 is also bringing a size update, going from 6.51″ to a 6.71″ panel. It will also be the first phone in the series to bring a higher refresh rate at 90Hz while keeping the price around the $75 ballpark in India.

ALSO READ Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5 and 5 Pro Launched Globally

The leaks also include an image of the box, which reveals a memory option with 128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, which is an upgrade from the 64 GB on Redmi A2. The unit shown in the image below is likely the highest-specced model.

There have been no detailed leaks for the Redmi A3’s specifications yet, but we will be sure to share that information here as soon as we get our hands on it. Likewise, there is neither a word on a launch date nor a precise price tag.