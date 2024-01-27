Vivo Y100 5G Launched With Blazing Fast Charging and 120Hz AMOLED Screen for Cheap

Expanding its existing lineup of the Vivo Y100 series, the company introduced a fourth entrant to the family recently, unveiling the vivo Y100 5G in the Indonesian market.

Distinguishing itself from its counterparts, this new device boasts an array of enhanced specifications, headlined by the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, an 80W fast-charging capability, and a 50MP primary camera.

The device is furnished with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, boasting 1080p resolution coupled with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the display accommodates a small punch-hole cutout housing the 8MP front-facing camera while also integrating an embedded fingerprint scanner for added convenience and security.

On the rear panel, as mentioned earlier, a 50MP primary camera takes center stage, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a flicker sensor. On the software front, the device operates on Funtouch OS 14, a platform built upon the foundations of Android 14.

Powering this gadget is a 5,000 mAh battery, equipped with an impressive 80W fast-charging capability, ensuring swift charge-up.

The Vivo Y100 5G features only two color options in the Indonesian market: Black Onyx and Purple Orchid. Pricing begins at $246 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at $265.

Vivo Y100 5G Specifications