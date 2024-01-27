Vivo Y100 5G Launched With Blazing Fast Charging and 120Hz AMOLED Screen for Cheap

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 27, 2024 | 4:25 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Expanding its existing lineup of the Vivo Y100 series, the company introduced a fourth entrant to the family recently, unveiling the vivo Y100 5G in the Indonesian market.

Distinguishing itself from its counterparts, this new device boasts an array of enhanced specifications, headlined by the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, an 80W fast-charging capability, and a 50MP primary camera.

The device is furnished with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, boasting 1080p resolution coupled with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the display accommodates a small punch-hole cutout housing the 8MP front-facing camera while also integrating an embedded fingerprint scanner for added convenience and security.

ALSO READ

On the rear panel, as mentioned earlier, a 50MP primary camera takes center stage, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a flicker sensor. On the software front, the device operates on Funtouch OS 14, a platform built upon the foundations of Android 14.

Powering this gadget is a 5,000 mAh battery, equipped with an impressive 80W fast-charging capability, ensuring swift charge-up.

ALSO READ

The Vivo Y100 5G features only two color options in the Indonesian market: Black Onyx and Purple Orchid. Pricing begins at $246 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at $265.

Vivo Y100 5G Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Adreno 613
  • OS: Android 14, Funtouch OS 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors, 1200 nits
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
      8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide)
  • Colors: Black Onyx and Purple Orchid
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W fast charging
  • Price: $246

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Bilal Saeed’s Concert Incident: A Moment of Reflection and Apology
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>