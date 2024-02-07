Mari Petroleum to Acquire Working Interest in Two Exploration Blocks Run By Canadian Subsidiary

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MPCL) has signed agreements today (February 07, 2024) for the acquisition of 40 percent working interest in Zarghun South D&PL and 27.55 percent working interest in Nareli Block from Spud Energy Pty Limited (SEPL), it informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

In a stock filing, MPCL said the acquisitions are subject to requisite regulatory approvals and completion of related formalities.

SEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jura Energy Corporation an international independent upstream Oil & Gas Company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol JEC. The Company has a balanced portfolio of nine producing, development, and exploration assets spread over various basins in Pakistan.

MPCL is principally engaged in the exploration, production and sale of hydrocarbons.

