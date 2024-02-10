All You Need to Know About The New Toyota Land Cruiser

The upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the much-awaited vehicles of 2024. For its previous-generation Land Cruiser, the company used a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 engine.

However, according to reports, the latest model features a hybrid-assisted and turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The new powerplant generates 326 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque compared to the 381 hp and 543 Nm from the old V8.

The new Land Cruiser measures 193.7 inches in length and riding on a 112.2-inch wheelbase. It boasts a width of 84.2 inches including the mirrors and a height of 73.2 inches.

Fuel Economy

As per Toyota’s estimates, the latest Land Cruiser achieves a combined fuel economy of 27 miles per gallon, a significant increase over the old model, which had a combined rating of just 14 mpg.

Off-Road Capabilities

It is too early to make any observation about the vehicle’s off-road capabilities. However, the SUV is equipped with several features to enhance its performance in rugged environments.

The new Land Cruiser uses the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform. It also features an eight-speed automatic gearbox paired with a full-time four-wheel-drive system and a two-speed transfer case.

Furthermore, it is also equipped with an automatic limited-slip center differential and locking rear diff. During the off-road journey, the vehicle has low-speed crawl control that takes over the throttle and braking, allowing the driver to concentrate solely on steering.

The Downhill Assist Control modulates the SUV’s speed when descending steep grades. The Multi-Terrain Select system allows the drivers to adjust the drivetrain settings for conditions like mud, rocks, and sand.

Additionally, the upper trim levels of the vehicle feature a Multi-Terrain Monitor that displays images in front, beneath, and along the sides of the vehicle.

It provides up to 8.7 inches of ground clearance along with an impressive approach, departure, and break-over angles of 31, 22, and 25 degrees respectively.

Interior

The new Land Cruiser has multiple comforts in the cabin, with even the base 1958 trim featuring heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It also comes with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen and a six-speaker stereo.

All Land Cruisers are equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of technology, which includes a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and road sign recognition.

Price

Toyota has not yet disclosed the complete pricing details for the Land Cruiser. However, during its debut in August, the company indicated that the starting price would fall within the mid-$50,000 range.