Xiaomi 14 Ultra Memory Options and Special Titanium Edition Leaked

The much-anticipated international launch of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is poised to coincide with the grand stage of MWC in Barcelona on February 25, alongside its ‘vanilla’ 14 counterpart. Recent leaks from China have unveiled the potential RAM and storage configurations for this flagship device. Notably, these specifications cater to the Chinese market, suggesting that a subset of these offerings may be available internationally.

Insider information from a reputable source on Weibo, often dubbed China’s answer to Twitter, indicates that the base variant of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to boast 12 GB of RAM coupled with 256 GB of storage. Furthermore, consumers can expect variants featuring 16 GB of RAM paired with either 512 GB or a whopping 1 TB of storage capacity in the most expensive variant.

Another rumor suggests the existence of a special edition of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra crafted from titanium, which purportedly will exclusively feature the 16 GB/1T B combination. This revelation suggests that the standard edition of the 14 Ultra will not incorporate a titanium frame.

Allegedly, the titanium special edition is expected to cost an additional $69 in China compared to the non-titanium variant with a 16 GB/1 TB configuration. International prices are going to vary as always.

Rumored Specifications

Leaks from earlier reports have painted a detailed picture of the Ultra phone’s specifications. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will feature a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a quad-camera system on the rear including a 50MP main sensor with a variable aperture, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP 3.2x telephoto, and a 50MP 5x telephoto unit. The selfie snapper should be a 32MP lens.

The phone will have IP68 water and dust resistance, a 5300 mAh battery with 90W wired charging, and Android 14 with HyperOS on top.