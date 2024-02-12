Xiaomi President Teases Official Launch Date for 14 Ultra Smartphone

In recent updates, Xiaomi officially revealed plans to reveal the Xiaomi 14 series during the MWC 2024 event scheduled for February 25. According to various sources, the global unveiling may include the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, while the 14 Pro, initially introduced to the Chinese market in October 2023, might remain exclusive to domestic consumers.

Although the global launch date for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra appears nearly confirmed, speculations suggest an earlier release in China. Weibo tech influencers have hinted at a potential debut for the Ultra variant as early as February 22 within the Chinese market.

According to a new post from Lu Weibing, the president of the Xiaomi Group, he is pondering about when to officially reveal the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This hints that there may be a dedicated launch event for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China as well.

Speculation circulating on Weibo suggests a potential debut for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra on February 22 in China. The same event is anticipated to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro tablet. Furthermore, there are reports that this tablet is crafted to complement the forthcoming Xiaomi SU7 car, initially tailored exclusively for the Chinese market. Hence, it appears plausible that Xiaomi may host a launch event exclusive to China to unveil the 14 Ultra, Pad 6S Pro, and SU7.

Amidst the ongoing Chinese Spring Festival, business activities are slated to recommence by February 19. Although Weibing has hinted at the impending arrival of the 14 Ultra, there is no official confirmation regarding its unveiling on February 22, meaning the report should be taken with a grain of salt until there is official confirmation on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s launch date.