Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Look Virtually The Same as 13 Ultra

Xiaomi has confirmed to host a launch event at the upcoming MWC 2024 in Barcelona and recent leaks claim that it will set the stage for the Chinese phone maker’s next flagship phone, the 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s design is not expected to diverge much from its predecessor, the 13 Ultra, as shown in a newly leaked render. The design shown in these renders matches a previously leaked photo that showed the phone’s main camera arrangement.

In the unveiled images, the device appears strikingly similar to its predecessor, with a subtle yet discernible distinction – a bezel encircling the large camera island. Keen-eyed observers have also pointed out variations in the script surrounding the Leica logo, echoing previous leaks and further intensifying speculation.

The phone is depicted in both White and Black variants, both seemingly fashioned from vegan leather, a term denoting panels derived from plastic-based materials. Additionally, the presence of antenna markings on the frame suggests an aluminum construction, though Xiaomi may opt to align with prevailing trends by introducing a titanium alternative.

In terms of specifications, anticipations point towards a familiar lineup reminiscent of the 13 Ultra, featuring the identical 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a quad-camera system infused with 50MP Leica lenses, including one equipped with a periscope lens. Noteworthy enhancements are anticipated to include the introduction of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, alongside a larger 5,300 mAh battery capacity.

Additionally, the device is slated to debut with Android 14, complemented by HyperOS straight out of the box, promising a seamless and optimized user experience.

Aside from the planned MWC 2024 launch, there may also be a China launch a few days prior on February 22.