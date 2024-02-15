After Gas, Govt Increases Prices of Petrol and Diesel

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 11:55 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker federal government Thursday announced an increase in the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs. 2.73 per liter to Rs. 275.62 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs. 8.37 per liter to Rs. 287.3 per liter. The new prices will be effective from February 16.

ALSO READ

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the caretaker government also increased the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel.

At the time, the price of petrol was raised by Rs. 13.55 per liter to Rs. 272.89 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs. 2.75 per liter to Rs. 278.96 per liter.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet also approved a 67 percent increase in the price of gas for residential users. The increase follows an earlier increase of over 1100 percent in gas prices under the caretaker setup.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nazish Jahangir Sizzles in Black, Setting Valentine’s Day Hearts Aflame
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>