After Gas, Govt Increases Prices of Petrol and Diesel

The caretaker federal government Thursday announced an increase in the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel.
According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs. 2.73 per liter to Rs. 275.62 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs. 8.37 per liter to Rs. 287.3 per liter. The new prices will be effective from February 16.
At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the caretaker government also increased the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel.
At the time, the price of petrol was raised by Rs. 13.55 per liter to Rs. 272.89 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs. 2.75 per liter to Rs. 278.96 per liter.
Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet also approved a 67 percent increase in the price of gas for residential users. The increase follows an earlier increase of over 1100 percent in gas prices under the caretaker setup.