Chief Minister Punjab Opens Bund Road in Lahore

The Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday opened the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project Package-I for traffic.

Naqvi lauded the efforts of the officials and contractor for completing Package-I on time. Commissioner Lahore Division and DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) gave a briefing to the caretaker CM about the project.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mohsin Naqvi credited everyone involved in the project for completing it in just 100 days instead of 16 months.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister inspected the construction work on the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project Package-II. He hoped that it would be completed in the next few days as well.

Later, Naqvi inaugurated the newly upgraded emergency block at the Children’s Hospital. Young blood cancer patients, Kainaat and Abdul Mufti Hanaan, accompanied by donor Sherbaz, joined Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Moreover, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a visit to Services Hospital to oversee the ongoing construction of a new laboratory and diagnostic center. He gave a deadline of 10 days to complete the project.