PSL Points Table as Islamabad United Defeat Reigning Champions

Pakistan Super League, Season 9, got off to an amazing start for Islamabad United as they beat the reigning champions, Lahore Qalandars, by 8 wickets.

A brilliant partnership of 138 runs between Shadab Khan and Agha Salman helped the Red Hot Squad win the match comfortably.

Lahore’s Rassie van der Dussen played a knock of 71 runs from 41 balls, but his innings was jointly countered by Shadab and Salman’s heroics.

Qalandars had to go for a local talent, Salman Fayyaz, in the absence of ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The move didn’t bare fruit, as Khan’s middle-overs control wasn’t provided by Fayyaz.

Both teams lacked in the fielding department. On one hand, IU gave away a dozen runs through misfields, and on the other hand, LQ gifted Shadab two dropped catches, which were essential in Shadab’s innings.

Here’s the updated PSL 9 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.159 Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 0 0 -1.159 Peshawar Zalmi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karachi Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quetta Gladiators 0 0 0 0 0 0 Multan Sultans 0 0 0 0 0 0

