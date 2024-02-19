Updated PSL 9 Points Table: Quetta Win 2 Out of 2 as Lahore Falters Again

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!
Quetta Gladiators defeated PSL 8 winners Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium to register their second win of PSL 9.
Sahibzada Farhan hit a consecutive half-century which made him the highest run-getter of PSL 9. The surprise package, Jahandad Khan, hit a swashbuckling innings which propelled LQ to 187-7. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators’ latest find Khawaja Nafay hit 60* which made QG chase the target with five balls remaining.
Nafay’s innings was assisted by left-hand batter, Saud Shakeel, who made 40 which gave the momentum to QG during the powerplay.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Quetta Gladiators
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.635
|2. Multan Sultans
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.75
|3. Islamabad United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.159
|4. Lahore Qalandars
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.797
|5. Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.800
|6. Karachi Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.75
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.