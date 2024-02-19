PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Updated PSL 9 Points Table: Quetta Win 2 Out of 2 as Lahore Falters Again

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 19, 2024 | 11:11 pm

Quetta Gladiators defeated PSL 8 winners Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium to register their second win of PSL 9.

Sahibzada Farhan hit a consecutive half-century which made him the highest run-getter of PSL 9. The surprise package, Jahandad Khan, hit a swashbuckling innings which propelled LQ to 187-7. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators’ latest find Khawaja Nafay hit 60* which made QG chase the target with five balls remaining.

Nafay’s innings was assisted by left-hand batter, Saud Shakeel, who made 40 which gave the momentum to QG during the powerplay.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1. Quetta Gladiators 2 2 0 0 4 0.635
2. Multan Sultans   1 1 0 0 2 2.75
3. Islamabad United   1 1 0 0 2 1.159
4. Lahore Qalandars   2 0 2 0 0 -0.797
5. Peshawar Zalmi  1 0 1 0 0 -0.800
6. Karachi Kings   1 0 1 0 0 -2.75

 

>