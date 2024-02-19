Updated PSL 9 Points Table: Quetta Win 2 Out of 2 as Lahore Falters Again

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Quetta Gladiators defeated PSL 8 winners Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium to register their second win of PSL 9.

Sahibzada Farhan hit a consecutive half-century which made him the highest run-getter of PSL 9. The surprise package, Jahandad Khan, hit a swashbuckling innings which propelled LQ to 187-7. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators’ latest find Khawaja Nafay hit 60* which made QG chase the target with five balls remaining.

ALSO READ Hafeez Reveals How Hard it Was to Change Batting Position of Babar Azam

Nafay’s innings was assisted by left-hand batter, Saud Shakeel, who made 40 which gave the momentum to QG during the powerplay.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Quetta Gladiators 2 2 0 0 4 0.635 2. Multan Sultans 1 1 0 0 2 2.75 3. Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.159 4. Lahore Qalandars 2 0 2 0 0 -0.797 5. Peshawar Zalmi 1 0 1 0 0 -0.800 6. Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -2.75

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.