Schools, Colleges, and Universities in Sindh Get 2 Consecutive Holidays

The Sindh Government has announced a public holiday for schools colleges, and universities on February 26, Monday, in observance of Shab-e-Barat. Added with Sunday, students in Sindh will get 2 consecutive holidays.

The Sindh Education Department has also issued a notification in this regard.

ALSO READ PIA More Confident Than Ever of Restarting Flights to Europe After Latest Positive Development

“In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee meeting all the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department shall remain closed on Monday (February 26, 2024) on account of Shab-e-Baraat (15th Shaban),” the notification read.

Muslims in Pakistan and various parts of the world observe Shab-e-Barat annually, a night often referred to as “The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness.”

ALSO READ Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Wants Pakistan to Name a New Captain

Some traditions refer to it as the night of blessings and accountability, during which Almighty Allah is believed to make judgments regarding the lives, deaths, bestowments, and blessings for the upcoming year.