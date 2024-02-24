PMDC Receives WFME Recognition, Allowing Pakistani Doctors to Easily Get International Jobs

In a remarkable milestone, the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) has received accreditation from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

In a statement on X, the Council said that the “recognition underscores PM&DC’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of medical education within Pakistan.”

According to details, the remarkable accomplishment of attaining WFME recognition status has been granted for a period of 10 years. The latest development has opened the door for all Pakistani students to apply for ECFMG and USMLE exams.

It will allow medical graduates from Pakistan to pursue further training and professional practice in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, where WFME recognition is a prerequisite.

“We are thrilled to receive recognition from WFME, a testament to our continuous efforts to elevate medical education standards in the country. This achievement opens new avenues for collaboration and ensures that our medical graduates are well-equipped to meet international healthcare standards,” PM&DC President Prof Dr Rizwan Taj said.

He added that the WFME’s recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in Pakistan adheres to global standards. According to him, it will empower Pakistani students with the opportunity to pursue their careers anywhere in the world.

The PM&DC President expressed gratitude to all the teams involved in tirelessly working towards this achievement, including the Minister of Health, NHS&C Secretary Health, Surgeon General, PM&DC Council members, and Mr. Farzand Ali, International Consultant on Collaboration and Recognition.

Dr Rizwan also commended the dedication of Medical Colleges and hospitals such as Shifa College of Medicine, Khyber Medical College Peshawar, University of Lahore, Agha Khan Medical University Karachi, and Army Medical College Rawalpindi, for their support and contribution through workshops and inspections during the evaluation by WFME.

Furthermore, he extended congratulations to the entire staff of PM&DC for their relentless efforts in attaining this accreditation.