BMW i5 Electric Car and R1300 Bike Now Available in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 26, 2024 | 2:44 pm

Dewan Motors, the exclusive importer of BMW vehicles in Pakistan, has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated BMW i5 and R1300 models.

During the unveiling ceremony, Zaeem Ul Haq, Director of Operations at Dewan Motors, was joined by valued BMW customers. He showcased the advanced features of the BMW i5 electric vehicle and the high-performance BMW R1300 motorcycle.

The BMW i5 stands out as a symbol of EV luxury, seamlessly combining zero emissions with state-of-the-art electric drivetrain technology.

On the motorcycle front, the BMW R1300 offers an exciting riding experience, merging precision engineering with innovative features tailored for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Speaking at the ceremony, Haq said, “We’re excited to introduce the BMW i5 and R1300 to Pakistan, setting a new standard for innovation, luxury, and driving pleasure.”

