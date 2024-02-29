Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Match Today PSL 9 Live Streaming

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 16th Pakistan Super League match of the season 9. The Kings were defeated by Islamabad United at home by a big margin of 7 wickets last night.
The Kings sit in 5th place of the PSL points table with 4 points but they have a game in hand over the likes of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi but they have the 2nd worst run rate in the PSL this season.
Quetta Gladiators are flying high with three victories and only one loss against Multan Sultans this season after showing up a good fight losing by just 13 runs. They currently sit in the 2nd place and are 4 points behind the undisputed Multan Sultans at the top of the table although they have 2 games in hand.
A win for Karachi will keep the top 4 race alive and ignite it to another level.
Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.
The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan). The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.
Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.
All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.
The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:
PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:
|Sr. No.
|Live Streaming Platform
|Android
|IOS
|1.
|Tapmad (paid)
|LINK
|LINK
|2.
|Tamasha (free)
|LINK
|LINK
|3.
|Snack Video (free)
|LINK
|LINK
|4.
|myco
|LINK
|LINK
|5.
|Begin.Watch
|LINK
PSL 9 Web Streaming:
|1.
|Tamasha (free)
|LINK
|2.
|Tapmad TV (paid)
|LINK
