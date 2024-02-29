Passenger Caught Smuggling Phones Worth Rs. 8.5 Crore at Lahore Airport

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 12:43 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

During a routine inspection at Lahore airport, Customs authorities intercepted a passenger arriving from Sharjah, UAE, scrutinizing the luggage under the supervision of Customs Deputy Commissioner Raja Bilal Naseem.

Upon examination, a staggering total of 303 valuable and cutting-edge mobile phones were confiscated from passenger Muhammad Adil, with an estimated market value exceeding Rs. 85 million.

Muhammad Adil was promptly apprehended, and authorities filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

ALSO READ

In a similar occurrence, Customs foiled a bid to smuggle expensive smartphones worth millions of rupees through the Islamabad airport last month.

According to sources speaking to ProPakistani, Customs officials stationed at Islamabad airport intercepted 121 iPhones valued at millions of rupees in two separate incidents. These cases involved passengers arriving from various countries attempting to smuggle the devices, allegedly with the collusion of Civil Aviation Contractors, Gerry’s, and Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel.

ALSO READ

Sources emphasized the importance of law enforcement agencies vigilantly monitoring officials across various departments at Islamabad and other airports.

In response to the alleged involvement of Gerry’s employees, an FIR was registered against officials from these departments, as confirmed by the Collector Customs Islamabad International Airport.

ALSO READ

In December last year, it was revealed that Dubai is the most popular air route used to smuggle mobile phones into Pakistan. These mobile phones arrive via multiple Pakistan airports including Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Karachi. Besides, porters, kids, and Laghris (petty smugglers) smuggle mobile phones through Angoor Adda and Chaman border crossings.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Arrested At Pro-Palestine Protest
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>