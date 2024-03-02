LDA Destroys Several Illegal Properties in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its crackdown against illegal ­constructions in the provincial capital. On Friday, the authority demolished and sealed sev­eral structures and properties.

According to details, acting upon the orders of Director General LDA Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa, officials conducted operation against unauthorized constructions and properties in Ferozepur Road ar­eas, Johar Town, Nasheman Iqbal, and Controlled Area.

As per a report, a team of the LDA demolished an illegal commercial hall, service station, workshop, shops, double-story building, and some other ille­gal structures. Furthermore, the authority also sealed 25 shops.

The supervision of operation was overseen by Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, along with Director Town Planning IV and Director Town Planning VII. The properties that were seized or demolished had received multiple notices prior to the operation.