Kia Lucky Motors Announces Major Price Cut

Lucky Motor Company (LMC), the manufacturer of Kia vehicles in Pakistan, has slashed the prices of Sportage variants by up to Rs. 300,000.

The revised prices will be effective from today, March 4th, 2024. According to the official notification issued on Sunday, the company reduced the price of Sportage Alpha by Rs. 250,000.

It is pertinent to mention that Kia was the first car manufacturer in the country to announce a major price increase in 2024. Sportage Alpha was one of the two models which saw an increase of Rs. 250,000.

On the other hand, the prices of Sportage FWD, AWD, and Limited Edition have been cut by Rs 300,000. Following the decrease in prices, Sportage Alpha now costs Rs. 7,300,000, FWD Rs. 7,740,000, AWD Rs. 8,470,000 and the Limited Edition now costs Rs. 9,000,000.

Last week, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced to increase the prices of its different models by up to Rs. 180,000.

The auto manufacturer increased the prices of the 660cc Suzuki Alto variants by up to Rs 110,000. Following the price hike, Alto VX now costs Rs. 2,331,000, Alto VXR costs Rs. 2,707,000, Alto VXR AGS costs Rs. 2,894,000, and the Alto VXL AGS Rs. 3,045,000.

Suzuki Cultus AGS experienced the biggest price increase of Rs. 180,000 and its new price is Rs. 4,546,000. Similarly, the prices of Suzuki Swift GL MT and Swift GLX CVT have been increased by Rs. 85,000.