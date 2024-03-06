Govt Announces Shocking 50% Increase in Pakistani Passport Fee

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
The Government of Pakistan has announced an increase in Machine Readable Passport (MRP) fees, effective March 7, 2024.
The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) stated that any passport applications submitted on or after March 7, 2024, will be subject to the revised passport fee.
“In case where the fee was deposited before 07-03-2024 at old rates and passport application is made on or after 07-03-2024, the difference will invariably be realized and passport application be entertained only on realization of the passport fee on the enhanced rate,“ the DGI&P explained.
Following are the increased passport fees:
Recently, the issuance of new passports was temporarily halted.
An official from the Passport Office cited a ‘link-down’ problem affecting data entry processes, originating from the Passport and Immigration headquarters, as the reason behind the suspension.