Govt Announces Shocking 50% Increase in Pakistani Passport Fee

The Government of Pakistan has announced an increase in Machine Readable Passport (MRP) fees, effective March 7, 2024.

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) stated that any passport applications submitted on or after March 7, 2024, will be subject to the revised passport fee.

“In case where the fee was deposited before 07-03-2024 at old rates and passport application is made on or after 07-03-2024, the difference will invariably be realized and passport application be entertained only on realization of the passport fee on the enhanced rate,“ the DGI&P explained.

Following are the increased passport fees:

Recently, the issuance of new passports was temporarily halted.

An official from the Passport Office cited a ‘link-down’ problem affecting data entry processes, originating from the Passport and Immigration headquarters, as the reason behind the suspension.