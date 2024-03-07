Facebook Messenger Becomes Next in Line in Meta’s Job Cuts

Amid the rise of AI tools and post-pandemic layoffs, job cut-offs in the tech industry seem to have no end, especially at Meta. After numerous rounds of layoffs in several of its departments, the social network giant is now targeting its Facebook Messenger wing.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Meta’s popular messing app Messenger was the latest Meta department to be hit with layoffs this week. The reorganization of Messenger and its operations led to the cuts, affecting fewer than 50 employees.

Alongside Messenger, some employees working at Instagram were also affected as part of the firing, per a Business Insider report. Both Instagram and Messenger have reportedly gotten rid of several of their technical program manager (TPM) roles, which has put all the work on product managers instead. This restructuring occurred after Instagram eliminated the TPM position, with other divisions of Meta, including the Facebook organization where Messenger is located, anticipated to follow suit.

Back in 2023, Meta laid off more than 20,000 employees, mostly including manager roles to end years of “hyper-growth.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg labeled 2023 as his “year of efficiency” for that reason, but it appears that the motto is here to stay even in 2024.

This long-lasting trend of layoffs has also caused a significant cultural shift at Meta, with some managers taking pride in identifying areas for cost reduction or team downsizing. This ongoing series of reorganizations has instilled a pervasive sense of constant anxiety among certain employees.