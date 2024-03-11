OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for Next Budget Friendly Phone

OnePlus’s next budget phone is set to be the Nord CE4 and the Chinese phone maker has now confirmed its launch date. The OnePlus Nord CE4 will launch on April 1, 2024, starting with India.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset will be at the helm of this phone. According to the company, this chip features a 15% boost in CPU performance and a 50% jump in GPU power. It is also said to save 20% more power.

ALSO READ OnePlus 13 to Get a Completely New Look

Users will get the option to choose between two color options including Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. Dark Chrome will come with a shiny gradient on the back while Celadon Marble will have a marble-like texture to it. This will be similar to OnePlus 11’s Marble Odyssey edition which was also known as Jupiter Rock.

As the teaser campaign continues, OnePlus is expected to reveal more information about the Nord CE4 soon.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact

OnePlus prides itself in the gaming performance of its recent flagship OnePlus 12R and thus launched a Genshin Impact version of the phone last month. As the name says, this version is based on the popular Chinese role-playing game, Genshin Impact. More specifically, it features a specific character’s theme called Keqing.

As shown in the image, the retail box includes Keqing-themed accessories and cosmetics including a phone case, a special charging brick and cable, stickers, and much more.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12R Gets Genshin Impact Model in Flashy Purple Color

Other than physical accessories, you also get bespoke boot animations in the phone’s UI, a personalized always-on display, fingerprint unlock animations and themed icon packs. OnePlus also says that the phone’s hardware has been optimized to run the game at optimal performance.