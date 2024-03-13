Discord to Add Third Party Games to Its Platform Soon

Discord has a handy feature called Activities that lets you play built-in mini-games in a voice channel without requiring any installations. Soon we may see an expansion of this feature as the social platform has announced that it will add third-party games soon.

This is because Discord will provide third-party developers tools to build games and apps for Discord, starting on March 18. Similar to Activities, these third-party apps will likely be embedded directly into the app.

In the beginning, users had access to 19 Activities. However, Discord is now aiming for substantial expansion by equipping third-party developers with the necessary tools. This comes in the form of the newly introduced Embedded App SDK, allowing developers to create their own Activities.

Discord wrote in an announcement post:

We want Discord to grow into the best place for developers to do it all: build, share, distribute, be discovered, and monetise their work. We want Discord to be where your App gets its start, where it finds a home in the communities of people around the world, and where it can be easily shared between friends. If you want to see what you can build, you already can. Hop into a Voice Channel and use the Rocket button to try out today’s available Activities with your friends

Discord has announced its experimentation with a method for users to link these new games and apps to their accounts, enabling their use beyond servers. Developers will have the choice to activate this option. Testing is slated to commence on March 18th.