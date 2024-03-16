UN Passes Pakistani Resolution Against Islamophobia

The United Nations General Assembly has endorsed a resolution put forth by Pakistan, with a significant majority, aimed at addressing the persistent violence targeting Muslims and advocating for collective action against Islamophobia.

The resolution, titled ‘Measures to Combat Islamophobia,’ garnered 113 votes in favor, with none opposed and 44 abstentions. Notably, India and several European states chose to abstain from voting.

Before the resolution was adopted, the Assembly dismissed two proposed amendments from a coalition of European nations.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, presented the resolution on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In his address to the General Assembly, Ambassador Akram highlighted the alarming surge in incidents of Islamophobia, discrimination, and violence against Muslims, both within societies and at the state level.

The resolution’s adoption underscores the urgent need for concerted global efforts to combat Islamophobia and safeguard the rights and dignity of Muslim communities worldwide.