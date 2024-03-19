Lahore Residents Can Now Register Vehicles Via Mobile Service

The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has rolled out a mobile vehicle registration service in Lahore to streamline and simplify vehicle registration processes.

The primary objective of this initiative is to enhance convenience for residents by offering registration services directly at their doorstep.

The Punjab Excise Mobile Registration Service in Lahore has announced its schedule for providing registration services directly to residents. It will commence its operations on March 19th, starting from the Bagh Jinnah Quaid-e-Azam Library parking lot.

Following the initial session at the Bagh Jinnah Quaid-e-Azam Library parking lot on March 19th, the service will be available at Liberty Chowk Gulbarg on March 20th, and then at Fortress Stadium Lahore Cantt on March 21st.

On March 22nd, the mobile registration service will once again be available at Johar Town Maulana Shaukat Ali Road Car Market.

Furthermore, a meeting has been arranged with the Punjab Motors Dealers Association to raise awareness about the importance of timely vehicle registration and transfer.