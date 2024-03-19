Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Date and Chipset Leaked

Motorola had been teasing a few unnamed Edge series phones for an upcoming event and now it is essentially confirmed that it will be the Edge 50 Pro powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

This was confirmed by Motorola China’s official social media account, which confirmed the 8s Gen 3 chipset for Moto X50 Ultra, which is going to be the Chinese version of Edge 50 Pro.

Similar to its rivals, the new Moto Edge phones will also bring generative AI features, as confirmed by the teaser poster. We can expect these features to include AI image editing, AI wallpapers, text summaries, voice call translations, and more.

Additionally, it’s anticipated that the phone will debut in the United States as the Edge+ (2024), aligning with Motorola’s practice of using the Plus moniker for its flagship offerings targeted at American consumers.

Moreover, the device has surfaced in various video leaks and teasers, offering glimpses of its features. These leaks have corroborated an April 3 launch date in India, a detail we have previously shared.

Several videos purportedly showcasing the X50 Ultra/Edge 50 Pro suggest that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is speculated to come equipped with 12 GB of RAM and offer storage options of up to 512 GB.

However, there is skepticism surrounding the authenticity of these videos, as they may simply be recycled footage from the Edge 40 Pro. Notably, they failed to unveil any new features beyond what the 2023 flagship already offered, including any specific features tailored for Android 14.

Meanwhile, the Edge 50 Pro has already appeared on Flipkart, confirming some of the specifications including a 50MP main camera with AI-powered features such as AI adaptive stabilization, and an AI photo enhancement guide. It will have auto-focus tracking for videos as well.

The Flipkart landing page which appears to be more authentic compared to these videos claims contradictory information such as 1220p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will bring three color options including White, Purple, and Black.