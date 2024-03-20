PM for Consulting Global Experts to Improve Country’s Economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday decided to include global experts and all stakeholders in the consultation process aimed at improving the economic health and financial stability of the country.

The development came during a meeting chaired by the prime minister on economic revival and reforms, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that strengthening of economy was among the top priorities of his government. He said that the government would provide all facilities to the export industries and increase global market outreach of the country’s exports. He further said that they would increase the tax net instead of increasing taxes, besides supporting small, medium, and large industries in the country.

He also asked for the submission of reports on economic reforms in different sectors in phases, besides directing to give vital significance to value addition exports in the country’s export policy. He vowed to bring the country’s exports into the international value-addition chain.

The expertise of the international experts with regard to increasing capability in the export sector should be utilized, he observed.

During the meeting, different proposals regarding reforms in different sectors of the economy and a comprehensive roadmap to increase exports, reforms in the power sector, revenue generation, and industrial development were presented.

The prime minister also directed for submission of a comprehensive plan to enhance the existing capacity in the power sector. He opined that they would also equip the youth with the latest and international standard education and skills and directed for launching of a skill development programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, State Bank of Pakistan Governor, FBR Chairman, Dr Ejaz Nabi, Dar Naveed Ahmed, Dr Faraz Hayat, and relevant senior officials.