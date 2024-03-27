KP to Establish Liver and Bone Marrow Transplant Center

In a significant move aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the province, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur unveiled plans to establish a dedicated liver transplant and bone marrow transplant center aimed at bolstering healthcare services across the province.

The decision emerged from a high-level meeting that convened health experts, provincial cabinet members, and various officials to deliberate on healthcare advancements. The inaugural liver transplant center is slated to be established at the Institute of Kidney Diseases in Peshawar, with plans for relocation to Khyber Medical University.

Additionally, the meeting yielded another significant decision: the establishment of the Institute of Neurosurgery, slated to be situated at Fountain House in Peshawar.

The primary objective of these initiatives is to democratize access to liver and bone marrow transplant services for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thereby mitigating the necessity for seeking treatment outside the province.

Furthermore, concerted efforts are underway to ensure round-the-clock availability of dialysis services in government hospitals equipped with such facilities. Plans are also in motion to introduce dialysis services in hospitals currently lacking them.

The Chief Minister underscored the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens through these transformative healthcare measures.

These transformative healthcare measures underscore the government’s dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and services, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and improved quality of life for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.