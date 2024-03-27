UAE Pilgrims Receive Cheaper Tickets on Haramain High-Speed Railway for Ramadan

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is offering tickets for the Umrah pilgrims traveling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Mecca and Medina for as low as Dh22 during Ramadan.
According to details, passengers can get up to 50 percent off on economy class tickets and a 30 percent discount on business class tickets on the railway service during the holy month.
It is pertinent to mention that the discount is only available for passengers traveling from Al Sulimaniyah station to Mecca and from the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Mecca or Medina.
Ticket Cost
Here’s a breakdown of the discounted costs for train tickets from the Haramain High-Speed Railway:
From Al Sulimaniyah station in Jeddah to Mecca:
- SAR23 (Dh22.52) for economy class passengers
- Starting from SAR58 (Dh56.79) for business class passengers
From King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Mecca:
- SAR34 (Dh33.29) for economy class passengers
- Starting from SAR78 (Dh76.38) for business class passengers
From King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Medina:
- Starting from SAR97 (Dh94.60) for economy class passengers
- Starting from SAR226 (Dh221.25) for business class passengers.
Tickets Booking Process
To book a seat on the Haramain High-Speed Railway, follow these steps:
- Visit sar.hhr.sa.
- On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Book a seat’ option.
- Select whether you’re booking a round trip or a one-way trip.
- Choose your desired route and date for travel.
- Select the number of passengers, including any children or infants accompanying you.
- Click on the ‘Search’ button.
- Choose your preferred departure time.
- Select your desired seat from the seating chart.
- Enter your personal information, including your full name, nationality, date of birth, and gender.
- Choose the type of identification document you’ll be using for travel (National ID, passport, Iqama, or GCC ID).
- Enter the document number.
- Provide the expiry date of your passport or ID.
- Once you’ve completed the above steps, you’ll be able to view the discounted price for the tickets.
- Proceed to payment by using your credit or debit card to finalize the booking.
- Once your payment is confirmed, you’ll receive your tickets via email.