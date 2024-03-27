UAE Pilgrims Receive Cheaper Tickets on Haramain High-Speed Railway for Ramadan

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is offering tickets for the Umrah pilgrims traveling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Mecca and Medina for as low as Dh22 during Ramadan.

According to details, passengers can get up to 50 percent off on economy class tickets and a 30 percent discount on business class tickets on the railway service during the holy month.

It is pertinent to mention that the discount is only available for passengers traveling from Al Sulimaniyah station to Mecca and from the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Mecca or Medina.

Ticket Cost

Here’s a breakdown of the discounted costs for train tickets from the Haramain High-Speed Railway:

From Al Sulimaniyah station in Jeddah to Mecca:

SAR23 (Dh22.52) for economy class passengers

Starting from SAR58 (Dh56.79) for business class passengers

From King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Mecca:

SAR34 (Dh33.29) for economy class passengers

Starting from SAR78 (Dh76.38) for business class passengers

From King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Medina:

Starting from SAR97 (Dh94.60) for economy class passengers

Starting from SAR226 (Dh221.25) for business class passengers.

Tickets Booking Process

To book a seat on the Haramain High-Speed Railway, follow these steps: