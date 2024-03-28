Lahore’s Authorities Crack Down on Private Schools’ Unfair Practices

The Punjab government issued a stern warning to private schools in Lahore, cautioning against the practice of demanding additional funds from parents, separate from the monthly school fees.

Furthermore, schools were also advised against coercing parents to purchase uniforms and books exclusively from specific shops.

The notice, signed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, was sent to the principals and owners of private schools in Lahore.

“As per Section 7A(7} and (10) of The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984, the private school can charge the fee only tuition and admission fee and cannot bound the children to purchase the uniform and books from a particular shop or provider,” the letter stated.

The action was taken following instructions from Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, who directed Education Lahore CEO Pervez Akhtar to issue warning notices to all private educational institutions in the district.

“I, Rafia Haider, Deputy Commissioner, Lahore/Chairperson, District Registering Authority, am of the considered opinion that the Principal of LACAS School is frankly conceded that he is charging the technology fee other than” tuition and admission fee, and School management is also bounded the children to purchase the Book and Uniform from their approved three vendors, so, Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority, Lahore (being Secretary, District Registering Authority) is directed to issue Warning Notice to the LACAS School administration regarding contravention of provisions of ibid Ordinance,” she added.

Pervez Akhtar, addressing the issue, highlighted the practice of schools requiring parents to buy books. He emphasized that any such demand for extra fees, beyond uniform costs or monthly dues, would lead to strict action.

Parents have been urged to approach the District Registering Authority if schools violate the order. According to the order, failure to comply with the warning would lead to penalties for the schools under the provisions outlined in the Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984.

The notice further ordered the schools to submit a compliance report detailing the actions taken in response to the warning and the implementation of Section 7A(7) and (10) of The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984.

This report would then be forwarded to the Chairperson of the District Registration Authority Lahore for review.