Pakistan Railways Likely to Announce Big Relief for Passengers

The Pakistan Railways (PR) has hinted at providing relief to passengers who are planning to travel via the Eid Special trains.

According to PR Chief Executive Officer Amir Baloch, the department will explore the possibility of reducing fares for special trains ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024.

It should be noted that the national railways will be operating four special trains to assist passengers during the upcoming Eid festivities. Previously, the PR had announced the schedule for these trains.

According to the announced schedule, the first Eid special train is set to depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7 at 6 am. Similarly, the second Eid special train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi at 10 am on the same day.

The third special train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 9 pm on April 8th. Finally, the fourth Eid special train is scheduled to depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm on April 9th.

Amir Baloch also highlighted the popularity of the ‘Premium Lounge’ attached to Bahauddin Zakariya Express among the passengers. He added that the department is working to extend the lounge to Tezgam and Hazara Express.

In the dining car, up to 45 passengers can dine simultaneously, and the menu boasts over 40 dishes. Furthermore, an oven is provided for freshly baked “roti”, while barbecue and pizza options are also offered.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways asserted that the problems concerning delayed employee salaries have been resolved, with efforts underway to tackle pension and gratuity issues as well.