Water Samples From Parliament House Test Positive for Contamination

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 29, 2024 | 1:25 pm

Recent investigations have revealed concerning findings regarding the water supply for the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges, raising concerns about potential health risks for lawmakers and staff.

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has prepared a report in this regard, which has been sent to the National Assembly Secretariat to address the issue.

The report has unveiled that water samples collected from both the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges have tested positive for contamination.

According to the PCRWR report, water from various sources including water coolers, overhead tanks, and pipelines has been deemed unsafe for consumption.

Furthermore, the report has highlighted that water from tanks in three blocks in the Parliament Lodges is unfit for use. This leaves only water from the main filtration plant deemed safe for consumption.

The alarming revelation underscores the urgent need for immediate action to rectify the water supply situation within the Parliament House.

It should be noted that responsibility for water supply to the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges lies with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

With the health and well-being of lawmakers and staff at risk, swift measures must be taken to ensure the provision of clean and safe drinking water to the parliament house.

