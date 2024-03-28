Punjab Govt is Planning Five Expressways to Connect Major Districts

The Punjab government has decided to construct five expressways, linking major districts across the province, to improve travel infrastructure.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz recently approved a budget of Rs. 139.5 billion for these expressway projects.

Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed unveiled the ambitious plans on Wednesday, outlining the details of the proposed expressways.

These include the following:

Bahawalpur N5 to Jhangra Sharqi Interchange Expressway spanning 42 kilometers with a budget of Rs. 13 billion.

The Multan to Vehari Expressway which will cover 93 kilometers for Rs. 26.50 billion.

The Chichawatni to Pir Mahal-Shorkot to Garhmahraja-Chowk Azam to Layyah Expressway stretching 199 kilometers with an allocation of Rs. 66 billion,

The Sahiwal to Samundri Interchange Expressway will be 57 kilometers long with a budget of Rs. 23 billion.

The Faisalabad Chiniot to Kamal Pur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway will be over 24 kilometers and will cost Rs. 11 billion.

The minister stated that the people of Bahawal, Multan, Vehari, Chichawatni, Pir Mahal, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Layyah, will reap the benefits of these infrastructural endeavors.