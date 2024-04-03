Maryam Nawaz Launches ‘New Era… Clean Lahore’ Project With Three-Month Deadline

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given officials three months to clean up Lahore and complete development projects in the city.

During a meeting regarding the development of Lahore, WASA, sanitation, and other issues, Maryam said that she wants to see every street and neighborhood clean.

Furthermore, the CM also announced the launch of the “New Era…Clean Lahore” initiative. The project aims to construct and repair roads, pave streets, install tuff tiles, and restore 222,000 streetlights across the city.

Maryam Nawaz also set a three-month deadline for the completion of Lahore’s development plan. She pledged to personally oversee its progress every ten days.

“People should also support the government in this cleanliness drive,” she said. Moreover, the Chief Minister ordered authorities to ensure all water filtration plants in Lahore are functional as soon as possible.

It should be noted that the previously launched cleanliness campaign ‘Suthra Punjab’ failed to achieve the desired results. Along with other areas, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) also struggled to achieve zero waste in Punjab Chief Minister’s constituency PP-159.

The sanitation conditions in various areas of Lahore remained unchanged despite the efforts. Contrary to LWMC CEO Babar Saheb Deen’s claims of removing one and a half lakh tons of garbage in a month, citizens have contested these claims. They stated that they had not noticed any improvement in the local sanitation conditions.