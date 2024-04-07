British Newspaper Supports Pakistan’s Terrorism Allegations Against PM Modi and Indian Government

The Guardian, in a recent report, added weight to Islamabad’s claims by revealing that the Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, allegedly “ordered killings” on Pakistani soil.

In January this year, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi exposed what he described as a “sophisticated and sinister” Indian campaign involving extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings. Qazi stated that Islamabad possessed “credible evidence” linking Indian agents to the killings of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil.

ALSO READ Misbah-ul-Haq Lashes Out at PCB for Mishandling Captaincy Saga

The statement followed separate accusations by both Canada and the United States, implicating Indian agents in assassination attempts on their respective soils.

“These are killings-for-hire cases involving a sophisticated international set-up spread over multiple jurisdictions,” the foreign secretary had stated.

A recent report from the UK daily newspaper alleged that the government in New Delhi “assassinated individuals in Pakistan.” The publication, citing intelligence operatives, reported that New Delhi has adopted a strategy of targeting individuals it considers as hostile to India on foreign territory.

The reported actions, as per the article, escalated after the 2019 Pulwama attack when India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) started carrying out assassinations abroad.

According to the reports, Indian agents have been involved in the deaths of 20 individuals on Pakistani territory since 2020. Furthermore, Sikh separatists associated with the Khalistan movement were among those targeted in these Indian foreign operations.

ALSO READ Punjab to Buy 37 Bulletproof Cars for Chinese Diplomats Amid Security Concerns

The increase in killings in Pakistan in 2023 was attributed to Indian intelligence sleeper cells, according to the report. The report suggests that Indian agents recruited “miscreants” to carry out the shootings, deceiving them into believing they were targeting “infidels.”

“After Pulwama, the approach changed to target the elements outside the country before they are able to launch an attack or create any disturbance,” an Indian intelligence operative said.

Intelligence sources reported a significant increase in targeted killings last year, attributing the deaths of 15 individuals to India, with most victims being gunned down at close range.

ALSO READ Private Schools and Colleges Announce Eid Holidays

India’s Ministry of External Affairs denied all allegations, labeling them as “false and malicious anti-India propaganda.”