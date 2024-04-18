Chery Pakistan Celebrates Two-Year Milestone With Special Discount Offer

Chinese automobile company Chery celebrated its two-year entry into Pakistan with a special discount offer for the limited stock of its popular crossover SUV, the Tiggo 8 Pro.

Ghandhara Automobiles Limited, the authorized distributor of Chery vehicles in Pakistan, revealed the Special Retail Selling Price (RSP) for the Tiggo 8 Pro. The company has slashed the price by a staggering Rs. 849,000, bringing it down to Rs. 9,550,000 from Rs. 10,399,000. The revised pricing will come into effect from April 17, offering potential buyers a great opportunity to own this sought-after SUV at a decent price.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Rules Out Any Significant Drop in PKR Value in 2024

However, the offer comes with certain conditions. It operates on a first-come-first-serve basis, and interested customers need to act swiftly to secure their purchase. Additionally, the reduced price applies only to the limited stock available. Customers will also be responsible for any government taxes applicable at the time of delivery, with the final price determined upon delivery. Ghandhara Automobiles Limited reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any point in time.

The Tiggo 8 Pro, known for its stylish design, advanced features, and robust performance, has garnered significant attention since its introduction to the Pakistani market. Alongside its sibling, the Tiggo 4 Pro, the Tiggo 8 Pro arrived in Pakistan in early 2022, capturing the interest of SUV enthusiasts during the peak of the crossover SUV craze.

With this enticing price reduction, Chery Pakistan aims to further elevate its presence in the Pakistani automotive industry, offering customers an irresistible opportunity to experience the luxury and performance of the Tiggo 8 Pro at an unmatched value.