Car Company Polestar Launches its First Smartphone

Several tech companies in China have started venturing into the smartphone business lately. EV maker Nio launched its first smartphone last year while the audio company Moondrop teased its first handset earlier this year. Now Polestar, which also specializes in EVs, has launched the Polestar Phone.

The new Polestar Phone is just a rebranded Meizu smartphone, since both these companies are owned by the Chinese auto giant Geely. The rebranded smartphone in question is the Meizu 21 Pro, which launched in February this year with flagship-grade specs.

The Polestar Phone is only available in China and comes with the same specs as the Meizu 21 Pro. This includes a tall 6.79-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1368 x 3192 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has HDR10+ support, 1 billion colors, and Meizu Titan Glass 2.0 protection. It comes with a rare ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which boasts much faster unlock speeds.

ALSO READ Snapdragon X Plus for PCs Will Have 10 Cores [Leak]

Its hardware power comes from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip which can be paired with up to 1 TB of non-expandable storage and 16 GB of RAM. It boots Android 14 with FlymeOS on top, just like Meizu phones. The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide unit, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

The 5,050 mAh battery has support for 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging to power other accessories or even smartphones. However, the main selling point for this device is going to be its integration with Polestar EVs. For now, only the Polestar 4 has support for phone connectivity.

The only way to order a Polestar phone is through the Polestar app, so pricing remains unknown.

Polestar Phone Specifications