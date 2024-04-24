PSX Approves Voluntary Delisting of Pak Suzuki

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has accepted the request for Voluntary Delisting of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited.

In a notice, PSX said that it has decided to delist the Company from the Exchange with effect from Friday, April 26, 2024, in exercise of the powers vested in it in terms of PSX Regulation No.5.14 and Section 19(5) of the Securities Act 2015.

It further said that the shareholders of the Company, who may desire to avail the opportunity of buy-back of shares by the Sponsors, are advised to approach Arif Habib Limited, Purchase Agent of the Company.

It further said that the Purchase Agent and Sponsor of the Company have already submitted an Undertaking to purchase the remaining shares held with the minority shareholders at a price of Rs. 609 per share, which is valid up to April 22, 2025.

Pak Suzuki had submitted a formal request to delist from the Pakistan Stock Exchange back in December 2023.