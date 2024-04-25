Is May 1 Going to Be a Public Holiday in Pakistan?

As May 1st approaches, many Pakistanis are taking to social media to inquire whether it will be declared a public holiday in recognition of Labor Day, which falls on a Wednesday this year.

While Labor Day, celebrated on May 1st, is traditionally observed as a public holiday in Pakistan, the federal government has not yet issued an official notification.

However, it is pertinent to mention that May 1st has been mentioned as an off-day in the list of holidays released by the Cabinet Division for the current year.

Until the government issues a formal announcement, it’s important to await confirmation regarding the status of May 1st as a public holiday. Generally, on Labor Day, schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan, including those in major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, are closed to observe the holiday.

If the public holiday is officially declared, private and public offices are expected to remain closed on May 1st. Furthermore, it’s expected that the State Bank of Pakistan will announce a bank holiday on Labor Day.

Every year on May 1st, people worldwide celebrate International Labor Day to recognize the achievements of laborers and workers and to advocate for their rights.