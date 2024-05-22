Govt to Prepare Upcoming Budget in Consultation with IMF

By ProPK Staff | Published May 22, 2024 | 4:22 pm

The federal government will prepare the budget for the upcoming fiscal year (FY25) in consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sources told ProPakistani that talks are underway with the IMF for the preparation of the FY25 budget. Under the strict watch of the international lender, the government has been left with little choice but to continue stringent economic policies as dictated by the IMF.

The lender is currently sharing its recommendation for the budget with the government authorities.

The government will also confirm with each province their commitment to delivering the agreed fiscal surplus in support. The government’s aim for FY25 will be to reach a general government primary surplus of one percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the FY25 federal budget in parliament on June 7, 2024.

ProPK Staff

lens

