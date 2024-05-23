Driving License Offices to Close Across Punjab Today

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Amara Athar, announced today that driving license offices across Punjab will remain closed for a system upgrade from May 23 to May 27. The temporary closure is part of an effort to enhance the efficiency and functionality of the driving license system.

In an official statement, CTO Athar detailed the schedule for the upgrade, noting that the system will be shut down starting at 5 pm on May 23 and will resume operation at 3 pm on May 27. During this period, services will be suspended, including issuing learner permits, renewals, fresh licenses, and international licenses.

ALSO READ CDA Increases Water Supply to Combat Heat Wave

Citizens are advised to plan accordingly and visit license offices after the system upgrade. “Those with an e-license will be considered valid during this period, and no challan tickets will be issued to e-license holders,” CTO Athar reassured.

In addition to the system upgrade, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated four new driving schools to empower women by teaching them motorcycling and car driving skills. The newly established driving schools are:

Abshar Driving School on Jail Road Women on Wheels School on Ferozepur Road Liberty Service Center Driving School Manawan Traffic Lines Driving School

The driving schools offer classes from 8 am to 4 pm, specifically designed to accommodate women. The initiative includes a women-to-women service, where female instructors provide training and assistance to female learners. CTO Athar emphasized that this initiative aims to promote women’s independence and mobility, fostering their self-sufficiency and confidence.

The public is encouraged to make use of the new facilities and take note of the temporary closure of the driving license offices. Further updates and details regarding the system upgrade and driving schools will be communicated through official channels.