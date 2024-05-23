PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs England Women’s 1st ODI Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 23, 2024 | 12:39 pm

Pakistan women’s team will take on England women’s team in the first ODI match of the three-match series at the County Cricket Ground in Derbyshire.

The Girls in Green suffered a whitewash at the hands of the ‘Three Lions’ in the three-match T20I series that concluded on Sunday.

Nida Dar’s side suffered a loss by 34 runs in the third T20 match of the series while chasing a total of 176 where they registered a total of 142-4 in the second innings.

Throughout the T20I series, the Green Shirts struggled to make their mark with the bat and they lost all the matches while chasing, getting bundled out for 110 in the first match while scoring only 79 runs in the second match.

The first ODI encounter between Pakistan and England women’s teams will kickstart at 5:00 pm PST.

Pakistan Women vs England Women live streaming will be available on tapmad in Pakistan while various others will broadcast it across the world.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tapmad TV LINK

 

Region Platform
North America Willow TV
India Fancode & Sony Liv
UK BBC Two (On TV)
Rest of the World Sports Central

 

