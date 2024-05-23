Man Who Leaked Karachi Board Papers Arrested

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 23, 2024 | 6:17 pm

In Karachi, the person leaking exam papers for classes 9 and 10 has been apprehended. Identified as Sharjeel-ur-Rehman, son of Khalil-ur-Rehman, authorities recovered one laptop and four mobile phones from his possession.

Police revealed that the accused confessed to leaking exam papers just thirty minutes before the exams. He admitted to creating a WhatsApp group for this purpose.

ALSO READ

The police further stated that two other individuals, Fayyaz Jamali and Sufyan, were also involved in leaking the papers.

Authorities also revealed that the accused is currently pursuing courses in artificial intelligence (AI). Legal action is underway against the arrested individual, with a case registered against him at the Bilal Colony police station.

ALSO READ

It should be noted that multiple 9th and 10th board exam papers were leaked on social media recently. However, it is still unclear how the accused obtained these papers. The involvement of board officials cannot be ruled out.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>