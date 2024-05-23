Man Who Leaked Karachi Board Papers Arrested

In Karachi, the person leaking exam papers for classes 9 and 10 has been apprehended. Identified as Sharjeel-ur-Rehman, son of Khalil-ur-Rehman, authorities recovered one laptop and four mobile phones from his possession.

Police revealed that the accused confessed to leaking exam papers just thirty minutes before the exams. He admitted to creating a WhatsApp group for this purpose.

ALSO READ CDA Found Over a Thousand Fake Employees on its Payroll

The police further stated that two other individuals, Fayyaz Jamali and Sufyan, were also involved in leaking the papers.

Authorities also revealed that the accused is currently pursuing courses in artificial intelligence (AI). Legal action is underway against the arrested individual, with a case registered against him at the Bilal Colony police station.

ALSO READ Gold Price in Pakistan Witnesses Massive Decline

It should be noted that multiple 9th and 10th board exam papers were leaked on social media recently. However, it is still unclear how the accused obtained these papers. The involvement of board officials cannot be ruled out.