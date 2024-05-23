PIA Announces Special Discount for Pakistani Students Traveling Abroad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 20 percent discount for Pakistani students traveling to China to pursue academic degrees. PIA has also increased the baggage allowance up to 60 kilograms, an official of the airline confirmed.

Currently, PIA operates one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday. This discount provides significant financial relief for students planning to go to Pakistan for the summer holidays or those who wish to travel home after completing their educational degrees.

ALSO READ Man Abducted by Counter Terrorism Dept. Rescued by Rangers

In addition to the fare discount, PIA has increased the baggage allowance for students to 60 kilograms. This enhanced baggage limit allows students to carry more of their personal belongings and educational materials without incurring additional costs, further easing their travel experience.

This announcement follows a recent increase in the discount rate on fares to 27 percent for students wishing to travel to China, demonstrating PIA’s ongoing commitment to supporting Pakistani students studying abroad.

In addition to the international discounts, PIA has also made domestic travel more accessible by slashing fares by 20 percent for economy and executive economy classes on all domestic flights during Eid ul Fitr, allowing more people to travel and celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

The increased baggage allowance and fare discounts are part of PIA’s efforts to provide better services and incentives for its passengers, particularly students who often face financial constraints. The airline’s initiatives aim to make travel more accessible and affordable for Pakistani students pursuing their academic goals abroad.

For more information, students and other passengers are encouraged to visit PIA’s official website or contact their local PIA office.